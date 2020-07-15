Euromoney
Barclays
LATEST ARTICLES
Awards
Excellence in leadership in Western Europe 2020: Barclays
July 15, 2020
Awards
Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 Western Europe winners revealed
July 15, 2020
Awards
Awards for Excellence 2020: Best investment bank in the UK
July 15, 2020
Banking
Q1 bank results: Barclays ticks all the trading bingo boxes
Jon Macaskill
,
April 30, 2020
Opinion
Macaskill on markets: The European bank random CEO generator
Jon Macaskill
,
February 26, 2020
Opinion
When conduct goes wrong, who do you blame?
February 17, 2020
Surveys
Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2020: Global Results
February 06, 2020
Banking
Class of 2019: Barclays
January 09, 2020
Banking
Barclays: special focus
January 08, 2020
Banking
Absa sets sights on New York for Africa CIB drive
Kanika Saigal
,
November 22, 2019
Capital Markets
What they said about CIB in Q3 '19: a guide to bank results
Mark Baker
,
November 06, 2019
Surveys
Fixed Income Research Survey 2019: Overall
October 07, 2019
Surveys
Cash Management Non-Financial Institutions Survey 2019: Global
September 16, 2019
Surveys
Cash Management Financial Institutions Survey 2019: Global Market Leader
September 16, 2019
Capital Markets
What they said about CIB in 2Q19: a guide to bank results
Mark Baker
,
August 05, 2019
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2019: Western Europe
July 10, 2019
Awards
Western Europe's best investment bank 2019: Barclays
July 10, 2019
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2019: Middle East
June 26, 2019
Surveys
FX Survey 2019: Overall results
June 11, 2019
Fintech
Capital markets: How artificial intelligence will set the price for credit
Peter Lee
,
April 11, 2019
Capital Markets
Jerry del Missier: taking derivatives mainstream
Jon Macaskill
,
April 11, 2019
Capital Markets
Jean-François Astier: Dealing with debt
Louise Bowman
,
April 11, 2019
Capital Markets
Bob Diamond: Architect of Barclays Capital
Peter Lee
,
April 11, 2019
Opinion
Barclays: Cometh the hour, exit the man
Mark Baker
,
March 28, 2019
Opinion
Macaskill on markets: Deutsche Bank and the art of the retreat
Jon Macaskill
,
February 28, 2019
Surveys
Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2019: Global Results
February 06, 2019
Opinion
Macaskill on markets: Bank shares and the Charlie Brown trap
Jon Macaskill
,
February 04, 2019
Banking
Barclays: Have collaboration, will grow
January 08, 2019
Banking
Can corporate broking survive?
Mark Baker
,
December 18, 2018
Opinion
Capital markets: Happy new year?
Mark Baker
,
December 18, 2018
