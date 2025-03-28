Western Europe’s best for alternative investments 2025: LGT Private Banking

Western Europe’s best for alternative investments, LGT Private Banking, has seen clients vote with their feet over the past year. It attracted over $2 billion in client subscriptions for alternative investment solutions from October 2023 to September 2024, strong evidence of its success and growth in this area.

Reto Stohler

This may be a fashionable area for private banks due to the ability to generate higher and uncorrelated returns, albeit normally at some cost to liquidity. But Reto Stohler, LGT Private Banking’s head of portfolio advisory for Europe, notes that the wealth manager is not just jumping on the bandwagon. It has been investing in alternatives since the late 1990s. The bank has built up extensive experience in this segment over the years, with a renowned network that includes some of the world’s leading investment managers.

