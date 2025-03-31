Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Malaysia’s best private bank: Maybank Private

Maybank Private continues to redefine private banking in Malaysia through cutting-edge product innovation, strategic partnerships and a client-centric approach. The institution has solidified its position as a leader in wealth management, offering bespoke solutions tailored to sophisticated investors.

A key milestone in its innovation journey was the launch of the CIO Fund, the first of its kind by a Malaysian bank. Developed in collaboration with Fidelity, this global multi-asset fund integrates Maybank’s chief investment office strategic asset allocation with tactical overlays from Fidelity. Its successful introduction in Singapore and Malaysia underscores the growing demand for diversified investment solutions. Complementing this, Maybank Private has pioneered an Islamic auto-call multi-stock structure, marking a significant advance in Malaysia’s structured product offerings.

Further strengthening its discretionary portfolio management, Maybank Private introduced a hyper-customised mandate in collaboration with Arabesque, targeting absolute returns of 7% to 10% per annum with controlled volatility.

These innovative strategies have contributed to robust growth in assets under management (AUM), which has reached RM25 billion ($5.6 billion). Notably, AUM has grown by 14% year on year, with investment AUM experiencing a remarkable 22% increase, reflecting increasing client confidence and engagement.

Maybank Private is also at the forefront of strategic wealth solutions, including enhanced Lombard financing options and initiatives to establish Malaysia as an emerging hub for family offices. Its proactive engagement with regulatory bodies to shape the single-family office framework underscores its commitment to providing holistic wealth management solutions.

Embracing digital transformation, Maybank Private is enhancing its wealth app, aligning with the needs of next generation investors.