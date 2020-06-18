Euromoney
Spain
LATEST ARTICLES
Capital Markets
Providence, Cinven and KKR launch first strike in public-to-private M&A
Peter Lee
,
June 18, 2020
Banking
Monetary financing is "the only way out in a democracy", says Santander's Botín
Dominic O’Neill
,
April 28, 2020
Banking
Coronavirus: Spanish banks find a practical way to work with the state
Dominic O’Neill
,
April 16, 2020
Banking
Class of 2019: BBVA
January 09, 2020
Banking
Class of 2019: Santander
January 09, 2020
Banking
Left-wing coalition sends jitters through Spanish banking
Dominic O’Neill
,
November 15, 2019
Banking
The CEO agenda: Ana Botín, executive chair of Santander
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 19, 2019
Banking
The CEO agenda: Gonzalo Gortázar, CaixaBank
Peter Lee
,
June 13, 2019
Banking
The bankers that define the decades: Emilio Botín, Santander
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 12, 2019
Banking
The CEO agenda: Carlos Torres Vila, executive chair of BBVA
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 11, 2019
Opinion
Banking: What Santander’s failure to appoint Andrea Orcel as CEO means for the industry
January 16, 2019
Opinion
Banco Santander: Not the Italian’s Job
January 16, 2019
Banking
BBVA: Leaving party
January 08, 2019
Banking
Santander: Regaining the initiative
January 08, 2019
Banking
The break-up: Why European banks can no longer rely on retail investors
Dominic O’Neill
,
November 27, 2018
Opinion
Why Spain’s hostile environment matters even to its global banks
November 15, 2018
Banking
Regulation: Court ruling offers Spanish banks brief respite
Dominic O’Neill
,
November 09, 2018
Fintech
Openbank: Santander’s new blueprint for the future
Dominic O’Neill
,
September 12, 2018
Fintech
imaginBank: Europe’s coolest bank
Dominic O’Neill
,
September 12, 2018
Banking
Aggrieved Banco Popular bondholders train their sights on Banco Santander
Louise Bowman
,
April 17, 2018
Banking
CaixaBank brushes off Catalan crisis
Dominic O’Neill
,
April 04, 2018
Banking
BBVA: Rebalancing risks
December 20, 2017
Banking
Santander: Back to the front of the class
December 20, 2017
Banking
SRB still holds most of the cards after Banco Popular shareholders’ partial victory
Louise Bowman
,
November 30, 2017
Banking
Why Popular problems still afflict Spain
Philip Moore
,
October 13, 2017
Opinion
European banking: The Spanish inquisition
Louise Bowman
,
October 10, 2017
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2016: Africa
July 06, 2016
