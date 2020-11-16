The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

BBVA fills a hole – now it’s Santander’s turn

By Dominic O’Neill
November 16, 2020
Selling its US bank to PNC fixes BBVA’s capital problem and allows it to consolidate in Spain. Arch-rival Santander’s similar troubles may be harder to solve.

The €9.7 billion sale to PNC Financial Services of BBVA USA Bancshares has come not a minute too soon for BBVA, with it being one of the European banks hardest hit by Covid-19.

Although BBVA would never admit its financial position was weak, and indeed the buffer on top of its minimum requirement was already relatively high, investors simply didn’t believe that this was enough.

Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is Europe Editor. He has written about banking and finance for Euromoney since 2007 and has covered both emerging and developed markets.
