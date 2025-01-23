BBVA’s Rubio on a sustainability-first mindset

Few banks have embraced the importance of sustainability as fervently as BBVA, under the leadership of Eva Rubio Garcia, head of global transaction banking. Leveraging its deep Latin American and Western European roots, BBVA is pioneering solutions not only to help clients navigate their own sustainable journeys but also to drive change in emerging markets (EMs).

Innovating in finance

For BBVA, sustainability is not just a buzzword – it’s embedded in the fabric of its strategy and operations. “Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, especially within transaction banking,“ says Rubio. “We are committed to helping our clients navigate their sustainability challenges and, in doing so, integrate sustainability into their strategic and financial decisions.“

BBVA’s approach is not just about meeting the latest regulatory demands but about creating long-term value for clients through innovative financial products. Rubio points to one standout initiative: the bank’s cloud-based supply chain finance platform. Unlike traditional platforms, BBVA’s solution integrates sustainability metrics directly into its financing process, helping buyers and suppliers manage and reduce their carbon footprint, particularly for Scope 3 emissions.

“We are helping our clients look beyond their own operations to understand the environmental impact across their entire supply chain,” Rubio says. “By aligning the incentives of both the buyer and supplier, we can push for tangible, sustainable changes within these relationships. This shift is not just a trend but a long-term transformation that will define how businesses interact in the future.”

Rubio emphasises that while many businesses are not yet fully prepared to act on these challenges, “the reality is that, in a few years, companies will be forced to make more sustainable choices in their supply chain. We’re positioning ourselves to help guide them through that journey.”

Rooted in LatAm

With a strong presence in key LatAm markets, BBVA has used its understanding of the region’s specific needs to drive forward-thinking solutions that are now being adopted globally. BBVA’s LatAm experience provides it with a unique perspective on the complexities of EMs.

The future of transaction banking lies in helping our clients navigate an increasingly complex world Eva Rubio, BBVA

As Rubio points out: “In LatAm, many businesses are at different stages in their sustainability journeys. For us, it’s about providing tailored solutions that fit the local context while pushing global standards. Our solutions aren’t just about compliance – they’re about transforming industries from the ground up.”

BBVA’s LatAm roots also give it an edge in understanding local economic dynamics, particularly the challenges around working-capital optimisation. Rubio explains that “for companies in LatAm, managing cashflows and supply chains is especially critical due to the region’s volatility. That’s why we’ve focused on developing solutions that help our clients better manage their working capital and strengthen their commercial relationships. This is becoming increasingly strategic in today’s market.”

A data-driven future

BBVA’s commitment to innovation isn’t limited to traditional banking solutions – the bank is investing in integrating data analytics and technology to create smarter solutions for their clients. “We use data to drive decision-making, helping our clients understand where the emissions are coming from in their supply chain and offering them tools to mitigate these emissions,” Rubio explains. “In essence, we are embedding sustainability into the financial fabric of the supply chain. This is where the real innovation lies – by integrating sustainability metrics into the transactional products themselves.”

As transaction banking continues to evolve, one of the key challenges is moving toward real-time payments and cross-border transactions that are fast and transparent. BBVA is ahead of the curve in this area, participating in multiple initiatives to connect real-time local payment schemes and reduce friction in cross-border payments.

“Real-time payments are the future, and BBVA is deeply invested in making this a reality. However, the real challenge lies in connecting these systems globally,” Rubio notes. “We’re working on several initiatives to make cross-border payments as seamless and transparent as local ones, ensuring that our clients can manage their treasury operations with more agility.”

Rubio talks about changes in the client needs. “With real-time liquidity management becoming a key priority for clients, we are investing in solutions that will allow businesses to optimise their working capital in real time,” she says. “This shift is about moving away from just traditional liquidity management to more smart liquidity solutions, where clients can make decisions based on immediate, accurate data.”

Client-centric motto

Looking ahead, Rubio is confident that BBVA’s ability to combine sectorial expertise, innovation and a sustainability-first mindset will continue to set the bank apart. “The future of transaction banking lies in helping our clients navigate an increasingly complex world,” she reflects.

BBVA’s approach reflects its focus on sustainability and client-centric strategies as it navigates the evolving landscape of finance. The bank is developing solutions to support global clients while also responding to the unique challenges and opportunities present in EMs. “We are working towards a more sustainable and innovative future for both our clients and the broader industry,” Rubio says.