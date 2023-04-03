Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
TREASURY

Venture capitalists back supply-chain fintech Twinco Capital

Paul Golden
April 03, 2023
Share

Twinco Capital facilitates access to sustainable funding by focusing on pre-production finance.

LUsine-production-2-960.jpg
L’Usine Fashion has been working with Twinco since September 2019

One enduring legacy of Covid has been a reappraisal of supply-chain resilience. But some firms have been tackling entrenched practices in this sector for much longer than that. Supply-chain industry veterans Sandra Nolasco and Carmen Marín came together in 2017 to try and change the way corporates approached supplier finance.

They set up Twinco Capital, a digital supply-chain finance platform focused on improving access to finance for suppliers – predominantly in the retail sector. It works with five large retailers and more than 100 suppliers based in 12 countries, including Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, South Korea, Turkey, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Prior to setting up Twinco, chief executive Nolasco was managing director at BBVA and head of structured trade finance, while COO Carmen spent over 16 years at Grupo Santander.

“The traditional approach has been to fund just the tail end of the trade flow, when the supplier has delivered the goods and there is an invoice which has been accepted by the buyer,” observes Nolasco. “All this is doing is funding the payment terms of large corporates.”

That


To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

TREASURY SpainAsia PacificTreasuryTrade FinanceSupply chain financeESG
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.