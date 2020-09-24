CaixaBank-Bankia merger: How Barcelona’s bank beat Madrid’s

A €4.3 billion all-share merger between Madrid’s Bankia and Barcelona’s CaixaBank marks a clear victory for the Catalans in the long-running battle for Spanish banking supremacy.

The merger will create an institution with a market share of Spanish loans and deposits of about 25%. It will see what is essentially an agglomeration of regional savings banks around Caja Madrid, Bankia, subsumed into its bigger and more successful Barcelona-based rival, CaixaBank.

This could finally end the last decade’s crisis in the Spanish savings banks – known cajas in Castilian, or caixas in Catalan. And if it’s a banking equivalent of El Classico – the match between football arch rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid – this time the Catalans have clearly come out on top.

Perhaps, another bank from Madrid – most likely BBVA – will win the consolidation game for smaller Catalan lender, Banco Sabadell, which is rumoured to be looking for a partner.

But