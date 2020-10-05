The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

Spanish banking: Unicaja swims against the stream

By Eric Ellis
October 05, 2020
As Spain prepares to digest the €17 billion merger of CaixaBank and Bankia, Andalucían lender Unicaja faces a threat to its regional dominance. While its community roots are an advantage, it also needs an answer to the calls for change.

Malaga skyline

  • Trouble in the sierra

    • In the heart of the southern Spanish port of Malaga, one building soars unavoidably above the bustling cityscape: the headquarters of Banco Unicaja.

    Built in a severe brutalist style that seems at odds with Malaga’s summery vibe, local commerce revolves around the Unicaja tower, extending across rural Andalucía beyond. Unicaja is the sum of a 1991 merger of a regional group of centuries-old savings thrifts and credit unions, or cajas, and is today a banking powerhouse in the region. No other Spanish bank comes near it here in terms of local spread, retail business and brand recognition.

    Indeed, in many of Andalucía’s characteristic pueblos blancos, the area’s famous white villages, Unicaja is the only game in town. To many locals, Unicaja is simply ‘El banco.’

    But Unicaja’s Malaga edifice reveals a deeper truth about this purely retail bank – its limitations, both geographical and in the business it does.

