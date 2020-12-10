The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

The Euromoney 25

Santander: Seeking new rationale for cross-border retail model

By Dominic O’Neill
December 10, 2020
Covid-19 has hit the Spanish lender particularly hard, but the pandemic could spur a longer-term strategic shift.

José Antonio Álvarez
Santander chief executive José Antonio Álvarez
Santander’s geographic spread matched with painful exactness those regions and countries hardest hit by Covid-19: Spain, the UK, Brazil and the US.

Partly because of this, its shares underperformed every other big bank in Europe over the year to its third-quarter results, falling to a 30% discount to book value.

This is a big change even from two years ago, when Santander was one of the continent’s highest-valued banks, trading at a 30% premium to its book value. Is a post-Covid turnaround at hand?

A goodwill impairment charge of €12.6 billion and loan loss provisions of €3.1 billion led to a loss of €10.8 billion in the second quarter, but Santander bounced back to a profit of €1.75 billion in the third.

After the third-quarter results, a better-than-expected loan loss of €2.5 billion and a pledge to cut another €1 billion of its costs in Europe over the next two years, KBW and long-time Santander bears Berenberg upgraded their recommendations on the bank to hold.

Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is Europe Editor. He has written about banking and finance for Euromoney since 2007 and has covered both emerging and developed markets.
