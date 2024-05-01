BBVA/Banco Sabadell: the benefit of hindsight
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
BANKING

BBVA/Banco Sabadell: the benefit of hindsight

BBVA could have bought Banco Sabadell much more cheaply in 2020. Sabadell’s CEO César González-Bueno has since turned his bank around. But BBVA’s return to the negotiating table comes at a time when European banking may be moving to a new and more confident phase.

Dominic O’Neill
May 01, 2024
Carlos-Torres-Vila-BBVA-Reuters-960.jpg
BBVA chair Carlos Torres Vila | Photo: Reuters

There is a longstanding criticism of BBVA among impatient investment bankers. Yes, today BBVA is more profitable, better capitalized and, until now, better valued than its largest Madrid-based rival, Banco Santander. But culturally it is not daring enough, they say. It pays too much attention to price. It misses out on M&A opportunities.

This, according to such critics, is why BBVA’s balance sheet and market cap is still much smaller than Santander, even though Santander was the smaller bank until its 1994 acquisition of Banesto.

Some of this may relate to history and individuals, above all to the many years when Emilio Botín ran Santander while the less deal-hungry Francisco Gonzáles, a former IT programmer, ran BBVA. Similar views are expressed when observers talk about BBVA chair Carlos Torres Vila’s decision to leave late-2020 negotiations for a merger with Banco Sabadell – only to take another look now, four years later, when Sabadell appears much safer but is much more expensive.

Four years ago, BBVA had just sold its US business for almost €10 billion – but not bidding too much for Sabadell was understandable to some.

Today,


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

SpainBankingBBVACaixabankSantanderFeatures
Dominic O'Neill head.jpg
Dominic O’Neill
EMEA editor
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
Gift this article