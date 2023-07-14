CIMB
LATEST ARTICLES
Awards for ExcellencePrudence and caution was the mantra at CIMB Bank in the past year, and it served the bank and its chief executive Abdul Rahman Ahmad well. Revenues in 2022 rose 7.6% year on year, net profits before tax rose 38.1% and loans 5.6%. The bank also gained market share in mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.
Awards for ExcellenceBest Investment Bank: CIMB
Why did CIMB sell half its international brokerage business to China Galaxy? It is a coincidence of interests: survival on one side, expansion on the other.
Malaysia’s quest to create a regional champion with a large Islamic bank came to an end when a plan for a three-way merger was scrapped. The country’s second-largest lender by assets is now retrenching to boost returns and eyeing strategic acquisitions.
CIMB power grab looks set to shake up the region’s banking landscape.
RBS signed a memorandum of understanding last month for the sale of its cash equities, ECM and corporate finance businesses in Asia. It was signed not with a western multinational, or an Australian such as Macquarie, but with Malaysia’s CIMB.
Malaysia’s best investment bank has its sights set across southeast Asia.