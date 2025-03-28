Private banking awards national winners 2025: Malaysia

Best private bank: Maybank Private

Maybank Private continues to redefine private banking in Malaysia through cutting-edge product innovation, strategic partnerships and a client-centric approach. The institution has solidified its position as a leader in wealth management, offering bespoke solutions tailored to sophisticated investors.

A key milestone in its innovation journey was the launch of the CIO Fund, the first of its kind by a Malaysian bank. Developed in collaboration with Fidelity, this global multi-asset fund integrates Maybank’s chief investment office strategic asset allocation with tactical overlays from Fidelity. Its successful introduction in Singapore and Malaysia underscores the growing demand for diversified investment solutions. Complementing this, Maybank Private has pioneered an Islamic auto-call multi-stock structure, marking a significant advance in Malaysia’s structured product offerings.

Further strengthening its discretionary portfolio management, Maybank Private introduced a hyper-customised mandate in collaboration with Arabesque, targeting absolute returns of 7% to 10% per annum with controlled volatility.

