Awards for Excellence country winners: Malaysia

Best bank: Maybank

Under the leadership of president Khairussaleh Ramli, Maybank has exceeded the broader industry performance and achieved several milestones this year, for which it receives the award for Malaysia’s best bank. With total assets exceeding RM1 trillion ($212 billion) and a remarkable 17.5% rise in net profit to RM9.35 billion in 2023, the bank has grown while delivering record dividend payouts. Profit before tax was up 5.6% and return on equity rose to 10.8% from 9.6% in the previous year.

Maybank has embarked on a comprehensive digitalization journey. The electronic know-your-customer account opening feature allows customers to open accounts remotely and it has also launched an Agile Customer Experience@Branch initiative. The success of this project prompted the bank to implement the concept across 347 branches in Malaysia. Within 30 weeks, Maybank saw the average account opening time decrease by 70%, from 51 to just 15 minutes.

Maybank