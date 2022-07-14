Awards for Excellence 2022: Best investment bank in Malaysia – CIMB

MALAYSIA Best Investment Bank: CIMB

CIMB had an excellent year and leads Malaysia’s extremely competitive investment banking market, clinching our award from Maybank. Abdul Rahman Ahmad has had a successful first two years in charge.

Our review period was a testing time that required banks to be able to adapt and bring different products to clients at different moments.

CIMB managed to help clients get IPOs away even after the great rotation in markets at the end of 2021; Farm Fresh’s RM1.1 billion listing came in March 2022 amid geopolitical tension and inflationary concerns, with the assistance of 30 cornerstones.

It also handled block trades and placements for Mr DIY Group, Inari Amertron, Axis Reit and others.

CIMB also led in debt markets, with notable deals from the sovereign and Khazanah down to the maiden issuance of Hanwha Q Cells, in an issue of green bonds guaranteed by Asean’s Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility.

And in advisory, key deals included the acquisition of Repsol’s oil and gas assets in Malaysia and Vietnam by Hibiscus Petroleum, an investment by Bow Wave Capital and AIA into TnG Digital, the privatization of Koufu Group and the disposal of Malaysia’s primary cruise gateway via a competitive sale process.