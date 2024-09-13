Best securities house in Malaysia: CIMB Investment Bank

CIMB Investment Bank is a force to be reckoned with in Malaysia. During Euromoney’s awards period, it led the way on both ECM and DCM – and with wide margins.

For equity capital markets, it had league table credits for $1.2 billion from 43 deals, giving it a 28% market share, Dealogic data shows. Second placed Maybank, in comparison, had an 18.32% share of the market. CIMB’s major deals included being a global coordinator on DXN Holdings’ RM652.9 million ($151 million) IPO, the largest by market capitalisation since October 2020. It also advised on Malaysia’s largest primary placement of 2023, an RM720 million deal for Pavilion Reit.

On debt capital markets, CIMB had credits for just over $7 billion through 126 trades and a 29.43% market share, versus number two Maybank’s 21.69% market share through 98 deals and credits for $5.25 billion. CIMB’s client roster included sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional, mortgage agency Cagamas, Malaysia Rail Link, Bank Simpanan and DanaInfra Nasional.

On M&A too, CIMB had a front row seat on some critical deals.