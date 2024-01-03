ABOUT THE AWARDS

As domestic markets grow, the role of securities houses becomes ever more important. It’s also an increasingly competitive industry. Euromoney takes a look at the stand-out domestic securities firms in the world.

THE SUBMISSIONS & RESEARCH PROCESS

Securities firms who enter the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and submit for the “Best Investment Bank” award in their home country are automatically considered for the Best Securities Houses Awards.

The Euromoney Best Securities Houses Awards are judged by a panel made up of Euromoney’s journalists and research team.

In addition to the submissions received, we undertake our own research, rely on league tables and market commentary, and sound out market participants.

Euromoney intends to name those domestic securities firms that have stood out in the last 12 months.