The Euromoney Securities Houses Awards
Recognising Excellence in the Securities House Industry
For eight years Asiamoney has researched and recognised the securities houses. In their 8th year and now published under Euromoney, the Euromoney Securities Houses Awards recognise and celebrate leaders in the industry.
ABOUT THE AWARDS
As domestic markets grow, the role of securities houses becomes ever more important. It’s also an increasingly competitive industry. Euromoney takes a look at the stand-out domestic securities firms in the world.
THE SUBMISSIONS & RESEARCH PROCESS
Securities firms who enter the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and submit for the “Best Investment Bank” award in their home country are automatically considered for the Best Securities Houses Awards.
The Euromoney Best Securities Houses Awards are judged by a panel made up of Euromoney’s journalists and research team.
In addition to the submissions received, we undertake our own research, rely on league tables and market commentary, and sound out market participants.
Euromoney intends to name those domestic securities firms that have stood out in the last 12 months.
Award articles
Awards for ExcellenceBest Bank: Hana BankHana Bank wins this award for not only growing at a faster rate than its competitors but also for doing so in a way that doesn’t endanger its franchise in the long run.
First Bank of Nigeria is the country's third-largest bank, accounting for 10.4% of banking system assets at the end of 2022. Despite tackling a sizeable legacy book of impaired lending, it has built a decent corporate banking business that, by the end of 2022, had an annual turnover of more than N5 billion ($6.4 million).