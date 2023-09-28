Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
World's Best Bank for Real Estate

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: The world’s best bank – JPMorgan
JPMorgan’s global commercial real estate revenue grew to $806 million in the second quarter of 2023, from $642 million in the first quarter.
September 28, 2023

World's Best Overall Developer for Real Estate

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: The world’s best overall developer – Hines
Hines, the global real estate investment, development and property company, is active in Asia Pacific, Eurasia, South America, the US and Western Europe. It currently has 203 projects in progress worldwide, amounting to 91.8 million square feet. This is in addition to the nearly 1,000 projects that the firm has completed, which total nearly 300 million square feet.
September 28, 2023

Global Awards

Africa's Best Bank for Real Estate

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Africa’s best bank – Standard Bank Group
Standard Bank Group (SBG), Africa’s largest bank, completed real estate transactions in many countries during the review period. It extended 20 new facilities totalling $249.05 million to both existing and new clients, and 13 refinancings totalling $408.8 million to existing clients.
September 28, 2023

Africa's Best Overall Developer for Real Estate

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Africa’s best overall developer – Grit Real Estate Income Group
Grit Real Estate Income Group is a pan-African real-estate company with a portfolio of assets across the region.
September 28, 2023


Regional and Country Awards

REGIONAL

Best agency: Broll Property Group

Best adviser/consultant for research: JLL

COUNTRY

Nigeria

Best agency: Knight Frank
Best bank: Stanbic IBTC
Best overall developer: Landmark Africa Group

South Africa

Best agency: Broll
Best bank: Standard Bank
Best overall developer: Growthpoint Properties

Asia's Best Bank for Real Estate

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Asia’s best bank – DBS
With a presence in 19 markets globally, including Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India and the US as well as Europe, DBS delivered a record total income of S$16.5 billion ($12 billion) in 2022, a 20% increase in net profits to S$8.19 billion, return on equity of 15% and S$20.5 billion in sustainable financing loans.
September 28, 2023

Asia's Best Overall Developer for Real Estate

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Asia’s best overall developer – Sun Hung Kai Properties
Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) has been in Hong Kong since the 1980s. As one of the largest listed developers in the territory, its portfolio encompasses residential, office, retail and industrial spaces. Developments include iconic landmarks such as New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, Tsuen Wan Plaza in Tsuen Wan and New Century Plaza in Mong Kok.
September 28, 2023


Regional and Country Awards

REGIONAL

Best agency: Colliers

Best individual development: 11 SKIES (New World Development)

Best industrial/logistics developer: Goodman

Best investment manager: Blackstone

Best residential developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Best retail developer: CapitaLand Development

Best workspace developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

COUNTRY

Australia

Best agency: Colliers
Best overall developer: Frasers Property

China

Best agency: JLL
Best industrial/logistics developer: CapitaLand Development
Best overall developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Best residential developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Best retail developer: CapitaLand Development
Best workspace developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Hong Kong

Best agency: JLL
Best bank: DBS
Best industrial/logistics developer: Sino Land Company
Best investment manager: Link Real Estate Investment Trust
Best overall developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Best residential developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Best retail developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Best workspace developer: New World Development

India

Best agency: Knight Frank
Best bank: HDFC
Best consultancy or law firm: Khaitan & Co
Best industrial/logistics developer: IndoSpace
Best residential developer: Godrej Properties
Best workspace developer: DLF

Indonesia

Best agency: Colliers
Best bank: Bank Mandiri
Best consultancy or law firm: Hadiputranto Hadinoto & Partners
Best industrial/logistics developer: Sinar Mas Land
Best overall developer: Sinar Mas Land
Best residential developer: Sinar Mas Land
Best retail developer: Ciputra Development
Best workspace developer: Ciputra Development

The Philippines

Best bank: Union Bank of the Philippines
Best industrial/logistics developer: Ayala Holdings
Best overall developer: Ayala Holdings
Best residential developer: Amaia Land Corp

Singapore

Best agency: CBRE
Best bank: DBS
Best industrial/logistics developer: GLP
Best investment manager: Mapletree
Best overall developer: CapitaLand Development
Best residential developer: CapitaLand Development
Best retail developer: Keppel Land
Best workspace developer: CapitaLand Development

Thailand

Best bank: Siam Commercial Bank
Best consultancy or law firm: Kundun & Partner
Best industrial/logistics developer: Frasers Property
Best overall developer: Frasers Property

Vietnam

Best agency: Savills
Best bank: Vietcombank
Best industrial/logistics developer: VSIP
Best overall developer: SonKim Land
Best residential developer: CapitaLand Development

CEE and the Baltics' Best Overall Developer for Real Estate

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: CEE and the Baltics’ best overall developer – Skanska
With offices in Poland, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic, Skanska has a strong footprint in Central and Eastern Europe and the Baltics.
September 28, 2023


Regional Awards

Best adviser/consultant for research: CBRE

Best agency: Colliers

Best industrial/logistics developer: Panattoni

Best investment manager: Eften Capital

Best residential developer: Baku City Residence

Best retail developer: Immofinanz

Best workspace developer: HB Reavis

Latin America's Best Bank for Real Estate

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Latin America’s best bank – BBVA
In 2022, BBVA partnered with US venture capital firm Fifth Wall to invest in technologies that address climate change in the real estate and construction industries, which together make up about 40% of global carbon emissions.
September 28, 2023

Latin America's Best Overall Developer for Real Estate

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Latin America’s best overall developer – Hines
Real-estate firm Hines celebrates 25 years in Brazil this year by adding to its already diverse portfolio focused on for-rent residential. A combination of high property prices in São Paulo and a younger generation with different priorities drove the decision to focus on this new business line.
September 28, 2023


Regional and Country Awards

REGIONAL

Best adviser/consultant for research: Colliers

Best agency: Cushman & Wakefield

Best industrial/logistics developer: Red Megacentro

Best investment manager: Credicorp

Best residential developer: Hines

Best retail developer: Parque Araco

Best workspace developer: Hines

COUNTRIES

Argentina

Best agency: Cushman & Wakefield
Best bank: BBVA
Best overall developer: Plaza Logistica

Brazil

Best agency: Cushman & Wakefield
Best bank: Itau Unibanco
Best consultancy or law firm: BMA Advogados
Best investment manager: Patria Investments
Best overall developer: Hines
Best residential developer: MRV Engenharia
Best retail developer: Aliansce Sonae + brMalls

Chile

Best adviser/consultant for research: GPS Property Solutions
Best agency: Colliers
Best bank: Banco de Chile
Best industrial/logistics developer: Red Megacentro
Best investment manager: Indenpendencia
Best overall developer: Grupo Patio
Best retail developer: Parque Araco

Colombia

Best adviser/consultant for research: Newmark
Best agency: Newmark
Best bank: Bancocolombia
Best investment manager: Pei Asset Management
Best overall developer: Construcciones Planificades
Best residential developer: Amarillo

Mexico

Best overall developer: Vesta

Peru

Best adviser/consultant for research: Binswanger
Best agency: Binswanger
Best bank: Banco de Credito del Peru
Best investment manager: Credicorp
Best overall developer Grupo Centenario

Middle East's Best Bank for Real Estate

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Middle East’s best bank – Emirates NBD
Emirates NBD is one of the leading financial services brands in the United Arab Emirates.
September 28, 2023

Middle East's Best Overall Developer for Real Estate

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Middle East’s best overall developer – United Real Estate Company
Headquartered in Kuwait, United Real Estate Company operates through a number of operating subsidiaries and investment arms across the Middle East and North Africa region.
September 28, 2023


Regional Awards

Best consultancy or law firm: Al Tamimi & Co

Nordics' Best Bank for Real Estate

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Nordics’ best bank – Nordea Bank
Nordea Bank posted a larger than expected increase operating profit in the second quarter of 2023, to €1.72 billion, an increase of 26% year on year. Net interest income grew by 40% to €1.83 billion.
September 28, 2023

Nordics' Best Overall Developer for Real Estate

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Nordics’ best overall developer – Skanska
Skanska focuses on the office, residential and hotels sector in the Nordic region. Key tenants in its developments include Telia, Sweco, Scandic Hotel and Borealis Group.
September 28, 2023


Regional Awards

Best adviser/consultant for research: Colliers

Best agency: Colliers

Best industrial/logistics developer: Nordic Real Estate Partners

Best investment manager: Blackstone

Best residential developer: Nordic Real Estate Partners

Best retail developer: Citycon

Best workspace developer: Skanska

Country Awards

Best agency: CBRE

Best alternative lender: PGIM Real Estate

Best bank: JPMorgan

Best investment manager: Blackstone

Best overall developer: Hines

Western Europe's Best Bank for Real Estate

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Western Europe’s best bank – BNP Paribas
With its pan-European team of 45 people in seven countries in continental Europe, including Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and the UK, BNP Paribas combines regional coverage with local expertise.
September 28, 2023

Western Europe's Best Overall Developer for Real Estate

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Western Europe’s best overall developer – Fabrix
Fabrix is as a vertically integrated real estate investment platform. It focuses on breathing new life into overlooked urban spaces by employing innovation in finance, tech and architecture. Perhaps most importantly, the company’s projects serve as a blueprint for sustainable development.
September 28, 2023


Regional and Country Awards

REGIONAL

Best agency: CBRE

Best alternative lender: Axa IM

Best consultancy or law firm (multi-jurisdiction): Clifford Chance

Best consultancy or law firm (single market): Travers Smith Braithwaite

Best industrial/logistics developer: Panattoni Europe

Best investment manager: Blackstone

Best residential developer: Bouygues

Best retail developer: Unibail-Radamco-Westfield

Best workspace developer: Hines

COUNTRIES

France

Best alternative lender: Axa IM
Best bank: BNP Paribas
Best overall developer: Covivo

Germany

Best bank: Aareal Bank
Best investment manager: Patrizia
Best overall developer: EDGE

UK

Best agency: Colliers
Best alternative lender: Blackstone
Best bank: Barclays
Best investment manager: PGIM
Best overall developer: Fabrix