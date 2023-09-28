World's Best Bank for Real Estate
World's Best Overall Developer for Real Estate
Global Awards
AwardsWith operations in 66 countries, annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers is a diversified professional services and investment management company with deep expertise in the real estate sector.
AwardsWith over €186 billion of assets under management (AuM), Axa IM raised around €15 billion of net new money in 2022, reflecting both its global offering and its ability to adapt to changing market conditions.
AwardsEuromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: The world’s best individual development – 11 Skies (New World Development)Owned by New World Development (NWD), 11 Skies is a landmark 3.8 million square-foot gross floor area space and forms an integral part of Skycity, located between Hong Kong International Airport and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.
AwardsGlobal logistics firm Goodman Group owns a property portfolio that spans 14 countries, with $81 billion in total assets under management.
AwardsBlackstone, the world’s largest alternatives asset manager, hit a new milestone in July when it reported in its second-quarter results that it had hit $1 trillion in assets under management. The firm’s net income rose to $601.3 million in the same quarter.
AwardsEuromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: The world’s best residential developer – Greystar Real EstateWith $280 billion of real estate in 241 markets globally, Greystar’s commitment to the residential sector is phenomenal.
AwardsEuromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: The world’s best retail developer – Unibail-Radamco-WestfieldUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) operates 74 shopping centres in 12 countries, 39 of which carry the Westfield brand. Its centres attract more than 900 million visitors annually and provide a platform for a range of retailers and brands.
AwardsEvora Global is a leading technology innovator in the sustainability real-asset investment industry. The business has a strong commitment to reducing energy, decarbonization and limiting physical climate risk by leveraging investment management, strategic advisory and technical engineering expertise.
AwardsOperating in Asia Pacific, Eurasia, South America, the US and western Europe, global real estate investment, development and property company Hines manages nearly $96 billion in assets across residential, logistics, retail, office and mixed-use.
Africa's Best Bank for Real Estate
Africa's Best Overall Developer for Real Estate
Regional and Country Awards
REGIONAL
Best agency: Broll Property Group
Best adviser/consultant for research: JLL
COUNTRY
Nigeria
Best agency: Knight Frank
Best bank: Stanbic IBTC
Best overall developer: Landmark Africa Group
South Africa
Best agency: Broll
Best bank: Standard Bank
Best overall developer: Growthpoint Properties
Asia's Best Bank for Real Estate
Asia's Best Overall Developer for Real Estate
Regional and Country Awards
REGIONAL
Best agency: Colliers
Best individual development: 11 SKIES (New World Development)
Best industrial/logistics developer: Goodman
Best investment manager: Blackstone
Best residential developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Best retail developer: CapitaLand Development
Best workspace developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties
COUNTRY
Australia
Best agency: Colliers
Best overall developer: Frasers Property
China
Best agency: JLL
Best industrial/logistics developer: CapitaLand Development
Best overall developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Best residential developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Best retail developer: CapitaLand Development
Best workspace developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Hong Kong
Best agency: JLL
Best bank: DBS
Best industrial/logistics developer: Sino Land Company
Best investment manager: Link Real Estate Investment Trust
Best overall developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Best residential developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Best retail developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Best workspace developer: New World Development
India
Best agency: Knight Frank
Best bank: HDFC
Best consultancy or law firm: Khaitan & Co
Best industrial/logistics developer: IndoSpace
Best residential developer: Godrej Properties
Best workspace developer: DLF
Indonesia
Best agency: Colliers
Best bank: Bank Mandiri
Best consultancy or law firm: Hadiputranto Hadinoto & Partners
Best industrial/logistics developer: Sinar Mas Land
Best overall developer: Sinar Mas Land
Best residential developer: Sinar Mas Land
Best retail developer: Ciputra Development
Best workspace developer: Ciputra Development
The Philippines
Best bank: Union Bank of the Philippines
Best industrial/logistics developer: Ayala Holdings
Best overall developer: Ayala Holdings
Best residential developer: Amaia Land Corp
Singapore
Best agency: CBRE
Best bank: DBS
Best industrial/logistics developer: GLP
Best investment manager: Mapletree
Best overall developer: CapitaLand Development
Best residential developer: CapitaLand Development
Best retail developer: Keppel Land
Best workspace developer: CapitaLand Development
Thailand
Best bank: Siam Commercial Bank
Best consultancy or law firm: Kundun & Partner
Best industrial/logistics developer: Frasers Property
Best overall developer: Frasers Property
Vietnam
Best agency: Savills
Best bank: Vietcombank
Best industrial/logistics developer: VSIP
Best overall developer: SonKim Land
Best residential developer: CapitaLand Development
CEE and the Baltics' Best Overall Developer for Real Estate
Regional Awards
Best adviser/consultant for research: CBRE
Best agency: Colliers
Best industrial/logistics developer: Panattoni
Best investment manager: Eften Capital
Best residential developer: Baku City Residence
Best retail developer: Immofinanz
Best workspace developer: HB Reavis
Latin America's Best Bank for Real Estate
Latin America's Best Overall Developer for Real Estate
Regional and Country Awards
REGIONAL
Best adviser/consultant for research: Colliers
Best agency: Cushman & Wakefield
Best industrial/logistics developer: Red Megacentro
Best investment manager: Credicorp
Best residential developer: Hines
Best retail developer: Parque Araco
Best workspace developer: Hines
COUNTRIES
Argentina
Best agency: Cushman & Wakefield
Best bank: BBVA
Best overall developer: Plaza Logistica
Brazil
Best agency: Cushman & Wakefield
Best bank: Itau Unibanco
Best consultancy or law firm: BMA Advogados
Best investment manager: Patria Investments
Best overall developer: Hines
Best residential developer: MRV Engenharia
Best retail developer: Aliansce Sonae + brMalls
Chile
Best adviser/consultant for research: GPS Property Solutions
Best agency: Colliers
Best bank: Banco de Chile
Best industrial/logistics developer: Red Megacentro
Best investment manager: Indenpendencia
Best overall developer: Grupo Patio
Best retail developer: Parque Araco
Colombia
Best adviser/consultant for research: Newmark
Best agency: Newmark
Best bank: Bancocolombia
Best investment manager: Pei Asset Management
Best overall developer: Construcciones Planificades
Best residential developer: Amarillo
Mexico
Best overall developer: Vesta
Peru
Best adviser/consultant for research: Binswanger
Best agency: Binswanger
Best bank: Banco de Credito del Peru
Best investment manager: Credicorp
Best overall developer Grupo Centenario
Middle East's Best Bank for Real Estate
Middle East's Best Overall Developer for Real Estate
Regional Awards
Best consultancy or law firm: Al Tamimi & Co
Nordics' Best Bank for Real Estate
Nordics' Best Overall Developer for Real Estate
Regional Awards
Best adviser/consultant for research: Colliers
Best agency: Colliers
Best industrial/logistics developer: Nordic Real Estate Partners
Best investment manager: Blackstone
Best residential developer: Nordic Real Estate Partners
Best retail developer: Citycon
Best workspace developer: Skanska
Country Awards
Best agency: CBRE
Best alternative lender: PGIM Real Estate
Best bank: JPMorgan
Best investment manager: Blackstone
Best overall developer: Hines
Western Europe's Best Bank for Real Estate
Western Europe's Best Overall Developer for Real Estate
Regional and Country Awards
REGIONAL
Best agency: CBRE
Best alternative lender: Axa IM
Best consultancy or law firm (multi-jurisdiction): Clifford Chance
Best consultancy or law firm (single market): Travers Smith Braithwaite
Best industrial/logistics developer: Panattoni Europe
Best investment manager: Blackstone
Best residential developer: Bouygues
Best retail developer: Unibail-Radamco-Westfield
Best workspace developer: Hines
COUNTRIES
France
Best alternative lender: Axa IM
Best bank: BNP Paribas
Best overall developer: Covivo
Germany
Best bank: Aareal Bank
Best investment manager: Patrizia
Best overall developer: EDGE
UK
Best agency: Colliers
Best alternative lender: Blackstone
Best bank: Barclays
Best investment manager: PGIM
Best overall developer: Fabrix