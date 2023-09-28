COUNTRY

Australia

Best agency: Colliers

Best overall developer: Frasers Property

China

Best agency: JLL

Best industrial/logistics developer: CapitaLand Development

Best overall developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Best residential developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Best retail developer: CapitaLand Development

Best workspace developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Hong Kong

Best agency: JLL

Best bank: DBS

Best industrial/logistics developer: Sino Land Company

Best investment manager: Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Best overall developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Best residential developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Best retail developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Best workspace developer: New World Development

India

Best agency: Knight Frank

Best bank: HDFC

Best consultancy or law firm: Khaitan & Co

Best industrial/logistics developer: IndoSpace

Best residential developer: Godrej Properties

Best workspace developer: DLF

Indonesia

Best agency: Colliers

Best bank: Bank Mandiri

Best consultancy or law firm: Hadiputranto Hadinoto & Partners

Best industrial/logistics developer: Sinar Mas Land

Best overall developer: Sinar Mas Land

Best residential developer: Sinar Mas Land

Best retail developer: Ciputra Development

Best workspace developer: Ciputra Development

The Philippines

Best bank: Union Bank of the Philippines

Best industrial/logistics developer: Ayala Holdings

Best overall developer: Ayala Holdings

Best residential developer: Amaia Land Corp

Singapore

Best agency: CBRE

Best bank: DBS

Best industrial/logistics developer: GLP

Best investment manager: Mapletree

Best overall developer: CapitaLand Development

Best residential developer: CapitaLand Development

Best retail developer: Keppel Land

Best workspace developer: CapitaLand Development

Thailand

Best bank: Siam Commercial Bank

Best consultancy or law firm: Kundun & Partner

Best industrial/logistics developer: Frasers Property

Best overall developer: Frasers Property

Vietnam

Best agency: Savills

Best bank: Vietcombank

Best industrial/logistics developer: VSIP

Best overall developer: SonKim Land

Best residential developer: CapitaLand Development

