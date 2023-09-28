Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Africa’s best overall developer – Grit Real Estate Income Group

September 28, 2023

Full Results

real estate 2023 awards logo-960.jpg
Logo © 2023 Euromoney

Grit Real Estate Income Group is a pan-African real-estate company with a portfolio of assets across the region.

In December 2022, it concluded the final phase of its acquisition of controlling interests in developer Gateway Real Estate Africa (GREA) and asset manager APDM.

Since its phased acquisition, GREA has completed several developments, including Adumah Place in Ghana, ADC data centre in Nigeria and Rossly Grove US embassy accommodation in Kenya.

The acquisition means that Grit now has a direct interest of over 51% in GREA and nearly 79% in APDM.

Bronwyn Knight_Grit_960.jpg
Bronwyn Knight

Bronwyn Knight, chief executive of Grit, says: “Concluding the acquisition of controlling interests in GREA and APDM are significant milestones towards our Grit 2.0 vision of setting global benchmarks in Africa.”

She adds that the acquisitions support the company’s "ongoing transition towards a more resilient, accretive and African impact-focussed asset base.”

In 2022, the group completed the sale and leaseback of Orbit Africa in Nairobi, Kenya, a warehousing and manufacturing facility.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Awards AwardsReal Estate awardsReal Estate regional awardReal Estate best overall developerReal Estate Africa