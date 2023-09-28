Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Nordics’ best bank – Nordea Bank

Nordea Bank posted a larger than expected increase operating profit in the second quarter of 2023, to €1.72 billion, an increase of 26% year on year. Net interest income grew by 40% to €1.83 billion.

In 2022, Nordea launched a green financing framework, which is allied with its green bond framework. The framework is designed to help real estate companies looking for financing for a green project or investment such as in green buildings.

Potential borrowers provide Nordea with documentation for a project. The bank then determines if the project falls under one of six categories laid out in the framework, which includes, for example, renewable energy, green buildings and green transportation. The financing structure provides clients with a pure green-financing product and boosts the bank’s own green bond asset pool.

“Green financing options feature in most customer dialogues these days,” says Peter Dalmalm, head of Nordea business banking Sweden. "Sustainability really is on top of everyone’s agenda.