Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Nordics’ best overall developer – Skanska

Skanska focuses on the office, residential and hotels sector in the Nordic region. Key tenants in its developments include Telia, Sweco, Scandic Hotel and Borealis Group.

As a founding member of the Green Building Council Denmark, Skanska has a keen focus on sustainability and innovation. It partners with both private and public organizations to find innovative solutions to construction and development challenges.

One example of this is its work with property company Entra, environmental organization Zero, as well as architects Snohetta and consulting company Asplan Viak to develop the Powerhouse concept – a plan to create buildings that generate more energy than they consume.

Skanska's Balder Bohusgatan residential buildings in Gothenburg

At the end of 2022, Skanska signed a $118 million agreement with Akademiska Hus to build new premises for the Faculty of Arts at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden.

The project consists of the development of two new buildings with a total area of 35,000 square metres, as well as the redevelopment of an existing building.