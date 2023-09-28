Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Western Europe’s best overall developer – Fabrix

Fabrix is as a vertically integrated real estate investment platform. It focuses on breathing new life into overlooked urban spaces by employing innovation in finance, tech and architecture. Perhaps most importantly, the company’s projects serve as a blueprint for sustainable development.

Two of its most innovative projects are Roots in the Sky in southeast London and Atelier Gardens in Berlin.

Completed in 2022, the latter is a 110-year-old, six-acre office and film studio campus, believed to be one of Europe’s oldest, which Fabrix transformed into a campus for social and regenerative entrepreneurship.

The aim for the campus was to create a collaborative community. There is a shared commitment to address pressing global challenges such as climate change, human rights and food production. Organizations already on-site include Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future.

Sustainability is at the heart of the project. This plays to the sector focus on retrofitting existing buildings versus building new ones.