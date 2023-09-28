Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Latin America’s best overall developer – Hines

Real-estate firm Hines celebrates 25 years in Brazil this year by adding to its already diverse portfolio focused on for-rent residential. A combination of high property prices in São Paulo and a younger generation with different priorities drove the decision to focus on this new business line.

The company has a number of existing properties in the multi-use and logistics space, including São Paulo-located Eden Park, a development launched in 2022 consisting of office, residential for rent, and condominium buildings, as well as a retail mall.

“The projects offer an alternative in urban mobility and a superior quality of housing and use,” says Antonio Ferreira, Hines Brazil’s country head.

Syl Apps Syl Apps

Two further mixed-use developments are planned for 2024, which will include a corporate tower, described by the developer as "state-of-the-art", as well as two residential buildings, in the Avenida Chucri Zaidan district.

In logistics, the company has extensive developments across Brazil, and two further projects are planned within 40 kilometres of São Paulo.

The