Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: The world’s best technology innovator – Siera (Evora)

September 28, 2023

Evora Global is a leading technology innovator in the sustainability real-asset investment industry. The business has a strong commitment to reducing energy, decarbonization and limiting physical climate risk by leveraging investment management, strategic advisory and technical engineering expertise.

Buildings generate around 40% of all greenhouse gas emissions and real estate investors face mounting pressure to set, report and monitor sustainability targets. However, gathering, validating and understanding sustainability data can be challenging. Data quality is often poor and difficult to validate, and reporting capabilities may not be aligned with internal or regulatory requirements.

Siera is Evora’s cloud-based application, designed to help real estate companies address key challenges with environmental, social and governance (ESG) data by providing actionable clear overviews of asset performance and progress towards sustainability goals.

With over $1 trillion of assets held by its global clients, Siera has made an impact on the real estate sector.

One of Siera’s key strengths is its forward-looking data intelligence, which explores future scenarios and net-zero pathways. It is the first software to release net-zero carbon and physical climate risk modules, enabling investors to make informed decisions about sustainability improvements in areas such as energy, water, waste reduction and social value.

