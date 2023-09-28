Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Western Europe’s best bank – BNP Paribas

With its pan-European team of 45 people in seven countries in continental Europe, including Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and the UK, BNP Paribas combines regional coverage with local expertise.

The bank was busy across western Europe throughout the review period, working on everything from senior unsecured to asset-backed deals to event-driven transactions.

Recent transactions include the £300 million refinancing of Harwell Science and Innovation Campus by Brookfield, where the bank acted as mandated lead arranger (MLAB) and underwriter in June 2023.

BNPP made a €54 million loan for the Panattoni Park complex BNPP made a €54 million loan for the Panattoni Park complex

The additional funding is being used to build 440,000 square feet of new laboratory and research and development buildings across the campus.

Also in June, the bank was involved in the €276 million asset-backed financing for Carmila, the third-largest owner of commercial property in continental Europe, founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors, with 202 shopping centres across three countries.

This