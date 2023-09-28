Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: The world’s best industrial/logistics developer – Goodman

Global logistics firm Goodman Group owns a property portfolio that spans 14 countries, with $81 billion in total assets under management.

The logistics sector was one of the few to benefit from the rise in online shopping and remote working that followed the Covid pandemic, and the group delivered a strong operating profit of $1.78 billion in the year ending June 30, 2023, up 17% year on year. Its total AuM also increased by 11% in the same period. Its portfolio occupancy remains high at 99%.

The group is also on track to achieve key sustainability targets, including 306 megawatts of solar photovoltaics installed or committed in the last financial year, taking it to 75% of its 400MW 2025 target.

“Goodman Group has continued to perform strongly in FY23, with the quality and location of our sites underpinning rental growth, property values and development activity,” says group chief executive officer, Gregory Goodman. “Despite the macro uncertainty, structural drivers remain sound, driven by the digital economy, the need for more efficient and sustainable assets and limited supply in our markets.”