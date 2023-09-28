Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: The world’s best workspace developer – Hines

Operating in Asia Pacific, Eurasia, South America, the US and western Europe, global real estate investment, development and property company Hines manages nearly $96 billion in assets across residential, logistics, retail, office and mixed-use.

It has carried out a number of landmark deals in the office sector globally over the past year.

In February 2023, on behalf of its Hines European Value Fund 2, the business pre-leased 14,250 square feet of office space across three floors at The Burlian in Mayfair, a flagship mixed-use office and retail development. The scheme plans to target the Building Research Establishment's Breeam ‘Outstanding’ and SmartScore ‘Platinum’ accreditations; and, in line with Hines’ sustainable approach to redevelopment, will result in a 75% retention of the former building’s structure.

In August, also in London, Hines submitted planning application for a project that will occupy a two-acre brownfield site near Blackfriars Bridge and feature a 200-metre-high skyscraper.

The design aims to minimize embodied carbon and is targeting a 20% to 30% improvement against the Greater London Authority benchmark.