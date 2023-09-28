Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: The world’s best overall developer – Hines

Hines, the global real estate investment, development and property company, is active in Asia Pacific, Eurasia, South America, the US and Western Europe. It currently has 203 projects in progress worldwide, amounting to 91.8 million square feet. This is in addition to the nearly 1,000 projects that the firm has completed, which total nearly 300 million square feet.

In November 2022, Hines announced a partnership with Cadillac Fairview, the real estate arm of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, to develop and acquire up to A$1.5 billion ($967 million) of assets in the Australian build-to-rent sector.

In October the same year, Hines opened a new office in Vietnam, its sixth country launch and 10th office location since it established operations in Asia Pacific in 1996.

In Europe, Hines submitted a planning application in London in August 2023 for a project that will occupy a two-acre brownfield site near Blackfriars Bridge and will feature a 200-metre-tall skyscraper.

The design aims to minimize embodied carbon and is targeting a 20% to 30% improvement over the Greater London Authority benchmark.