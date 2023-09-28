Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: The world’s best individual development – 11 Skies (New World Development)

Owned by New World Development (NWD), 11 Skies is a landmark 3.8 million square-foot gross floor area space and forms an integral part of Skycity, located between Hong Kong International Airport and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

The HK$20 billion ($2.56 billion) development will act as a gateway to Hong Kong, transforming the airport and the surrounding area for visitors.

Dubbed by the developer as a ‘retailtainment’ space, 11 Skies features over 800 shops, 120 dining concepts, an indoor entertainment hub consisting of eight attractions and three grade-A office towers for professional services.

Innovative concepts have been integrated throughout the site. These include an 89x40-metre elliptical LED screen offering immersive shows, as well as a real-time indoor air-quality monitoring and control system using bespoke sensors.

Sustainability has been integrated into the design, construction and operation of 11 Skies, in line with Hong Kong’s Climate Action Plan, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The development incorporates 30 sustainable features, with phase one of the project achieving the highest ratings from local and international green and healthy building certifications.

One of the region’s largest hybrid solar photovoltaic and thermal systems has been installed on the rooftops of the three office towers. The panels cover an area of 400 square metres and generate around 200,000 kilowatt hours a year of renewable energy.

One of the most striking features is the 75,000 square-foot vertical green wall, part of an overall greenery area of 260,000 square feet, which has been incorporated into the scheme.

While the Asia-Pacific region has seen a number of striking new developments over the review period, 11 Skies stands out for its financial and economic impact on the local and national economy.

It creates a mega tourist destination between two ports of entry – the international airport and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. Tourism has struggled to recover in Hong Kong since Covid, and the development is designed to win back not only tourists but also operators and investors in a post-pandemic age.

When fully operational, 11 Skies is expected to attract over 91 million visitors a year. To date, over 30 tenants from the professional services sector have signed up for the office space, which has been open since July 2022.

“As the brand new retailtainment landmark in Hong Kong and an integral part of Skycity, 11 Skies is set to elevate Lantau tourism to a new level, reshape Hong Kong’s retail landscape, contribute to fostering the multi-destination travel model and extend travellers’ length of stay,” says a NWD spokesperson.