Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: The world’s best agency – Colliers

With operations in 66 countries, annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers is a diversified professional services and investment management company with deep expertise in the real estate sector.

In the second quarter of 2023, its revenues increased both in Europe, Middle East and Africa (to $173.8 million) and Asia Pacific ($153.9 million).

The business’s commitment to sustainability is channelled through three pillars: the environment, inclusiveness and health and wellbeing. It has targeted achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 and has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C.

Innovation is evident across the global business. Its global strategic partnership with Measurabl, an environmental, social and governance (ESG) data-management solution for commercial real estate, is just one example of this.

Colliers has also taken a big step in its digital transformation in the Asia-Pacific region with the introduction of a new app in Australia called Our Deals. This is an enterprise tool to manage all aspects of a deal, including client fee applications, deal shares and revenue allocation.