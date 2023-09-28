Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Awards

Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: The world’s best alternative lender – Axa IM

September 28, 2023

With over €186 billion of assets under management (AuM), Axa IM raised around €15 billion of net new money in 2022, reflecting both its global offering and its ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

real estate 2023 awards logo-960.jpg
Logo © 2023 Euromoney

As lenders retreat from the real estate debt market, a growing number of alternative lenders are stepping into the gap left by traditional bank lenders.

Axa IM prides itself on being the first non-banking institution to have entered the European real estate debt market. As a leading commercial real estate (CRE) debt manager with around €24 billion in AuM and a 58-strong team across Europe and the UK, the CRE debt platform has over 15 years of experience managing investments in the region.

The firm’s alternatives investment unit, Axa IM Alts, acquired its current US CRE debt platform from Quadrant Real Estate Advisors – a business consisting of $9.5 billion US commercial mortgage loans – before the pandemic. As of June 2022, the US CRE debt team manages a credit book of €11.1

