Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Hong Kong’s best investment manager – Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust demonstrated a commitment to growth and sustainability during the research period, while making intelligent, strategic deals in a challenging period for the sector.

Financially, the company reported continued distribution growth to unit holders for the 17th consecutive year. Despite a challenging fiscal environment, it completed approximately $15 billion worth of real estate investments and announced an additional $11 billion, spanning various geographies and asset classes. This has helped stabilise total revenue, which remained flat in the 2022 financial year.

The company maintained a generous dividend pay-out, distributing 100% of its distributable income to investors.

Link acquired Jurong Point shopping complex in Singapore

Sustainability was a key focus, with ambitious targets set during the research period. These include a commitment to reduce carbon emissions across its portfolio by 25% by 2025/26, attain 100% green building certification and establish sustainability-performance standards across asset classes.

The company also equipped 13 of its buildings with solar panels, contributing to a more environmentally friendly and efficient real estate portfolio.

Two notable acquisitions during the awards period were Jurong Point and Swing By @ Thomson Plaza, marking the firm’s entry into the Singapore market and strengthening its regional presence.

Following its HK$19.3 billion ($2.47 billion) rights offering, Link is well-positioned for continued growth in the real-estate sector.