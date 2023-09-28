Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Latin America’s best bank – BBVA

In 2022, BBVA partnered with US venture capital firm Fifth Wall to invest in technologies that address climate change in the real estate and construction industries, which together make up about 40% of global carbon emissions.

“Fifth Wall Climate Fund invests in companies and startups that develop innovative technologies and solutions to reduce carbon emissions from construction and real estate,” says Javier Rodríguez Soler, global head of sustainability. "This goal is fully aligned with BBVA’s sustainability strategy: to support the transformation and transition of the most emission-intensive industries."

Fifth Wall’s Climate Fund prioritises investments that support the real-estate industry’s transition to net zero, targeting companies at each stage of a building’s life cycle, especially those focused on specific components such as raw materials, logistics and the supply chain, construction, energy efficiency, heating and cooling, and waste management, as well as innovations to support transparency and effective corporate governance.

The bank has identified decarbonization and green technologies as two priority areas for investment, and earlier this year announced a $20 million investment in Lowercarbon Capital, one of the few venture capital funds specialising in innovative companies that provide decarbonization solutions.