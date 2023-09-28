Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Middle East’s best overall developer – United Real Estate Company

Headquartered in Kuwait, United Real Estate Company operates through a number of operating subsidiaries and investment arms across the Middle East and North Africa region.

URC’s core business is real estate development, and its diversified portfolio includes retail, hotel, residential and office properties.

The company posted a net profit of KD3.38 million ($11 million) for the year end to 2022. It had cemented a merger with United Towers Holding Company and Al Dhiyafa Holding Company during the year.

The numbers were also boosted by the exit from Kuwait Hotels Company.

URC’s award-winning Hessah District, still under development, is a mixed-use development in the Hessah AIMubarak District of Kuwait. The development includes commercial office, health, retail and residential as well as leisure and hospitality space.

Other developments in the company’s portfolio include Al Shaheed Tower, City Tower and Kipco Tower, all located in Kuwait’s business district, and Marina plaza in Salmiya.