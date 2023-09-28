Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Asia’s best overall developer – Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) has been in Hong Kong since the 1980s. As one of the largest listed developers in the territory, its portfolio encompasses residential, office, retail and industrial spaces. Developments include iconic landmarks such as New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, Tsuen Wan Plaza in Tsuen Wan and New Century Plaza in Mong Kok.

Its completed projects in Hong Kong amount to 34.8 million square feet, and in the financial year 2021/22, its investment portfolio generated a gross rental income of HK$17,551 million ($2.24 billion).

In mainland China, the company has taken a very focused approach, completing 17.6 million square feet of mixed-used developments across some big cities. These include Shanghai International Finance Center and Shanghai International Commerce Center, while projects under development include Shanghai International Trade Center and Hangzhou IFC.

Gross rental income in China amounted to Rmb5,428 million ($743 million).

Its projects have received various green certifications, and the company is committed to investing resources in construction innovation, such as building information modelling (BIM) and design for manufacturing and assembly (DfMA) capabilities to improve productivity and management.

