Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: CEE and the Baltics’ best overall developer – Skanska

With offices in Poland, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic, Skanska has a strong footprint in Central and Eastern Europe and the Baltics.

Skanska has now sold the first phase of its H2Offices complex in Budapest, 27,000 square metres in size, to Erste Open-Ended Real Estate Investment Fund. The development is designed to optimise energy efficiency and has earned recognition for features such as a light pollution-reduction strategy and an innovative all-LED design.

H2Offices is Skanska’s 10th project in Budapest.

The final complex will comprise three buildings with a total leasable area of 67,000sqm. In addition to offices, tenants will have access to a public garden and infrastructure for cycling and electric vehicle-charging stations.

Earlier in 2023, Skanska was also commissioned to construct a new building for CD Projekt, a Polish video-game developer in Warsaw. The six-story, 6,000sqm building will include sustainable features including greenery on the facades that will be irrigated by retained rainwater and recessed balconies to prevent overheating of the interior.

