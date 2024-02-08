NYCB appoints exec chair to deal with real-estate loan losses
BANKING

NYCB appoints exec chair to deal with real-estate loan losses

Peter Lee
February 08, 2024

Former bank examiner Alessandro DiNello stresses resiliency of deposits as NYCB strives to build capital after higher provisions and ratings downgrades.

real-estate-chart-loss-dollars-istock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

Since it reported a big surprise loss on problem commercial real-estate loans a week ago, events have been moving fast at New York Community Bancorp.

First, the share price suffered a near 40% fall on the news.

Then came the downgrades. First was Fitch, which on Friday downgraded NYCB’s issuer default rating from BBB to BBB- and kept even that on negative outlook.

More troubling, on Tuesday, Moody’s took the bank’s baseline credit assessment down by two notches from baa2 to ba1. That is below investment grade, where it becomes tough for a mortgage lender striving to become a commercial bank to generate margin on lending to investment-grade borrowers.

thomas-r-cangemi-NYCB-LOW QUALITY-200.jpg
Thomas Cangemi , NYCB

Chief executive Thomas Cangemi tried to reassure investors by putting out a statement that the Moody’s downgrade “is not expected to have a material impact on our contractual arrangements”, while also reporting that total deposits have gone up since the end of 2023 to $83 billion, of which 72% are insured or collateralized.

But


Topics

United StatesReal EstateBankingRegulation
Peter Lee head.jpg
Peter Lee
Editorial director
Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
