The Euromoney Real Estate Survey 2019 is our 15th annual survey of the global real estate markets and canvasses the opinions of the leading firms involved in the real estate sector worldwide.

Advisers, developers, investment managers, banks and corporate end users of real estate were all invited to take part. The survey canvassed respondents’ opinions on which firms they believe have been the best providers of real estate products and services in their market during the past 12 months. Senior executives fill in the survey at country level, and results are based on peer nominations and voter participation scores.

For the 15th annual Real Estate Survey, we received 3,274 valid responses worldwide (an increase of 33% compared with the 2018 survey) You may view results globally, by region and by country. Subscribe now to ensure you can access these.

