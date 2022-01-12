The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


ESG

ESG in 2022: Time to step up

environmental-protection-gdf4c3f5b4_960.jpg

The scrutiny of sustainable finance is expected to intensify over the year as stakeholders look for market participants to deliver on environmental promises.

By Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
January 12, 2022
Swathes of regulation, a slew of net-zero commitments, progress on reporting standards and an unprecedented turn-out at the COP26 climate conference – from any angle, 2021 was a landmark year for the environmental, social and governance (ESG) sector. What comes next? Euromoney asks experts from across the industry about their forecasts for the next 12 months.

Net zero

For many, one of the most important developments of the next 12 months will be finding out what pledges by banks, corporates, asset managers and more to reach net zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050 actually mean in practice.

“What I really look forward to this year, particularly around energy transition,” says Elree Winnett Seelig, head of ESG for markets and securities services at Citi, "is getting more detail, understanding what the strategies are and what the horizon is, and starting to see that execution."

Richard Mattison, Sustainable1.jpg
Richard Mattison, Sustainable1.
Photo: Alex Griffiths

Peter Reali, managing director of responsible investing at Nuveen, says investors will be watching particularly closely.

“They will want to see companies move beyond goal setting and start to set out details on their KPIs [key performance indicators], what progress they are making towards those, and how they will report on them,” he says.

Whether


Tags

ESG ESGFeaturesEnvironmental FinanceSocially Responsible InvestmentRegulation
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker is ESG and Emerging Europe Editor. She started her career in banking before switching to journalism in 2003. She has been a regular contributor to Euromoney and Global Capital since 2010, covering emerging markets, banking and capital markets.
