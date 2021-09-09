Climate and inequality top of the agenda for new NIB chief
One of the stars of Estonia’s post-Soviet generation, André Küüsvek spent 25 years crisscrossing emerging Europe for the EBRD, covering the furthest reaches of emerging Europe before returning to his home region to head up the Nordic Investment Bank this year. He talks to Euromoney about escaping lockdown in Kazakhstan, expanding the NIB’s environmental remit and the risks posed by rising inequality.
After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the need to create a market economy from scratch created unprecedented opportunities for ambitious young graduates across central and eastern Europe (CEE).
With international knowhow in short supply and western firms wary of doing business with anyone imbued with the ideas and mindset of the Soviet era, savvy young men and women found themselves running banks and businesses in their early 20s.
André