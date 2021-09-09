Climate and inequality top of the agenda for new NIB chief

André Küüsvek, Nordic Investment Bank. Photo: Marjo Koivumäki Studio Apris oy André Küüsvek, Nordic Investment Bank. Photo: Marjo Koivumäki Studio Apris oy

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the need to create a market economy from scratch created unprecedented opportunities for ambitious young graduates across central and eastern Europe (CEE).

With international knowhow in short supply and western firms wary of doing business with anyone imbued with the ideas and mindset of the Soviet era, savvy young men and women found themselves running banks and businesses in their early 20s.

André