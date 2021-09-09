The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


ESG

Climate and inequality top of the agenda for new NIB chief

By Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
September 09, 2021
One of the stars of Estonia’s post-Soviet generation, André Küüsvek spent 25 years crisscrossing emerging Europe for the EBRD, covering the furthest reaches of emerging Europe before returning to his home region to head up the Nordic Investment Bank this year. He talks to Euromoney about escaping lockdown in Kazakhstan, expanding the NIB’s environmental remit and the risks posed by rising inequality.

NIB - president of NIB André Küüsvek 23.2.2021
André Küüsvek, Nordic Investment Bank.
Photo: Marjo Koivumäki Studio Apris oy

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the need to create a market economy from scratch created unprecedented opportunities for ambitious young graduates across central and eastern Europe (CEE).

  • Connecting the Baltics

    • With international knowhow in short supply and western firms wary of doing business with anyone imbued with the ideas and mindset of the Soviet era, savvy young men and women found themselves running banks and businesses in their early 20s.

    André

    Tags

    ESG ESGBankingFeaturesWestern EuropeNordicsBalticsEnvironmental FinanceImpact InvestingSocially Responsible InvestmentGreen BondsFinancial InclusionCOP26
    Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
    Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker is ESG and Emerging Europe Editor. She started her career in banking before switching to journalism in 2003. She has been a regular contributor to Euromoney and Global Capital since 2010, covering emerging markets, banking and capital markets.
