Transitioning trade finance is ESG’s biggest challenge

When it comes to sustainability, trade finance has been relatively slow off the mark. While an ever-expanding range of products has captured the wallets and imaginations of bond buyers and corporate lenders, sustainable trade finance transactions have been few and far between.

As transaction bankers are quick to point out, that represents a big, missed opportunity.

“The urgent need in sustainable finance is to achieve scale,” says Viktor Ivanov, head of sustainability for transaction banking in Europe Middle East and Africa at BNP Paribas.

“Sustainable bonds and loans are growing steadily but remain a fraction of what is needed to meet the goals of the Paris agreement. We have to move towards a broader range of solutions, which includes trade finance.”

Pradeep