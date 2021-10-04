The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


ESG

Banks eye voluntary carbon markets as Carney’s taskforce gears up

By Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
October 04, 2021
A year after launch, the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets is close to setting standards for a murky market. Board member Chris Leeds discusses the journey so far, the challenges ahead and the opportunities that standardization could create for banks.

Carbon_spheres-gf0a867322_1920.jpg

Carbon offsets have always been controversial. Some dislike the idea of allowing polluters to pay their way out of the problem. Others are sceptical of the value and credibility of projects. Even proponents of the concept are put off by the lack of transparency and standardization in the market.

Yet as corporate net-zero commitments proliferate, carbon offsets are back in the spotlight. Given the scale of emissions reduction required to meet the targets set by the world’s largest companies, it seems certain that offsets will have to be part of the solution – at least in the short term.

Whether surging demand will be matched by adequate supply is an open question. Despite repeated efforts over the years to bring order and growth to the sector, the voluntary carbon markets remain restricted, diverse and difficult to navigate.

The price of offsets can vary wildly, from as little as $0.02 to $2,000. This in turn reflects the widely divergent types of projects on offer, from renewable energy to forest protection in the Amazon to carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Confidence in the market is not helped by regular media investigations questioning the additionality of offsets, raising the spectre of reputational risk for potential buyers.


Tags

ESG ESGBankingEnvironmental FinanceFeaturesRegulationOctober 2021COP26
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker is ESG and Emerging Europe Editor. She started her career in banking before switching to journalism in 2003. She has been a regular contributor to Euromoney and Global Capital since 2010, covering emerging markets, banking and capital markets.
