Banks eye voluntary carbon markets as Carney’s taskforce gears up

Carbon offsets have always been controversial. Some dislike the idea of allowing polluters to pay their way out of the problem. Others are sceptical of the value and credibility of projects. Even proponents of the concept are put off by the lack of transparency and standardization in the market.

Yet as corporate net-zero commitments proliferate, carbon offsets are back in the spotlight. Given the scale of emissions reduction required to meet the targets set by the world’s largest companies, it seems certain that offsets will have to be part of the solution – at least in the short term.

Whether surging demand will be matched by adequate supply is an open question. Despite repeated efforts over the years to bring order and growth to the sector, the voluntary carbon markets remain restricted, diverse and difficult to navigate.

The price of offsets can vary wildly, from as little as $0.02 to $2,000. This in turn reflects the widely divergent types of projects on offer, from renewable energy to forest protection in the Amazon to carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Confidence in the market is not helped by regular media investigations questioning the additionality of offsets, raising the spectre of reputational risk for potential buyers.