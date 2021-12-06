The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Banks must be bolder on carbon offsets

By Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
December 06, 2021
Share

The controversy around voluntary carbon markets has deterred banks from getting involved. They need to worry less about reputational risk and more about the planet.

Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker ESG 1920px.jpg

At the COP26 climate conference, carbon market players and conservationists met to discuss how to improve the quality of carbon offsets. The event made headlines – but not for the reasons its convener, Mark Carney, had presumably hoped.

Greta Thunberg, who attended the meeting, walked out halfway through saying loudly: “Stop greenwashing.”

The Swedish teenage activist echoed the position taken by Greenpeace. In November, the environmental NGO published a blog post titled “Carbon offsets are a scam”.

The language in the post was even more emotive. Offsets are “a book-keeping trick intended to obscure climate-wrecking emissions”, “tree-planting window-dressing”, and “a licence to keep polluting”.

They also, apparently unacceptably, “put a price on nature” and “distort economies and take land and resources away from the local communities that need it [sic] most”.

This approach is backed by other influential environmental groups such as Rainforest Action Network (RAN), which also stresses the supposed dangers carbon credits pose to indigenous peoples and biodiversity.

Frustration

Many conservationists, however, find this vocal opposition to offsetting deeply frustrating. For them, carbon markets offer a great way – indeed, possibly the only way – to raise desperately needed funding to address the nature crisis, particularly in poorer countries.

They


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsESGCOP26Socially Responsible Investment
Share
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker is ESG and Emerging Europe Editor. She started her career in banking before switching to journalism in 2003. She has been a regular contributor to Euromoney and Global Capital since 2010, covering emerging markets, banking and capital markets.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree