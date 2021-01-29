The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Responsible investment: The SDG conundrum

By Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
January 29, 2021
As policymakers worry about achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, companies and asset managers are still working out how to make sense of them.

Some things change, some stay the same. The Davos World Economic Forum may have taken place in cyberspace this year instead of Switzerland, but the question of how to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was once again a key theme.

Set by the UN General Assembly in 2015, the SDGs cover three broad areas – economic, social and environmental development – and comprise 17 goals, further refined to 169 targets.

There has long been agreement that achieving them by the target date of 2030 will require action from both the public and private sectors, and the emerging consensus over the past year has been that policymakers need to do much more. But what about the private sector?

At first glance the picture looks encouraging. The past few years have seen a proliferation of investment strategies referencing the SDGs, from thematic exchange-traded funds to early-stage impact investment funds. The goals have been used as reference points for sustainability-linked bonds and loans, and even in an FX forward structured last June by Deutsche Bank.

As investor attention has started to shift from ESG risks to assessing impact and outcomes, the SDGs have provided an appealing framework

Meanwhile on the corporate side, the latest annual Survey of Sustainable Reporting released by KPMG in December showed a big rise in the number of companies connecting their business activities to the SDGs.


Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker is ESG and Emerging Europe Editor. She started her career in banking before switching to journalism in 2003. She has been a regular contributor to Euromoney and Global Capital since 2010, covering emerging markets, banking and capital markets.
