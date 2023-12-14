Case Study
Achieving Your Green Commitments Through Your People
Background to the partnership:
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has played a leading role among multilateral development banks (MDBs) as a pioneer in the delivery of climate finance. To align with its commitment to sustainability, the EBRD partnered with Euromoney to upskill its 3,500 employees.
Ensure the target population of 3,500 employees has the relevant knowledge and enhanced understanding to achieve the bank’s pledge of:
- A green finance ratio of over 50% of the Bank’s annual investments
- Net annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions of 25-40 million tonnes by 2025
Our Approach
We designed a blended learning solution catering to all levels of seniority and different job roles. The solution includes two parts:
- Leveraging our Learning Experience Platform (LXP) as a central resource hub for cutting-edge Euromoney content, fostering bank-wide knowledge sharing, and nurturing the development of learning communities
- In addition to the online on-demand learning opportunities, participants have the option to attend live online masterclasses designed for targeted learning based on specific roles and levels of experience
Part 1: Climate Fundamentals and Green Skills
Euromoney Learning LXP providing access to:
- 132 videos recorded with the highest production values
- 24 Learning Pathways with completion testing and analytics
- Bespoke, pre-existing and curated video content
- Articles and case studies
- Access to live and recorded townhalls hosted by Euromoney experts
- Social Learning tools to create a community of learners
Part 2: Sustainability
Personalised masterclasses depending on role and/or experience:
- Delivered by real experts in the field
- Live and interactive
- Selected from a list of topic-specific masterclasses
- Built to accommodate sector-specific nuances
- Face-to-face and virtual options available
- Live sessions recorded and uploaded to the LXP
Topics Covered
Science base
- Greenhouse effect, global warming, and climate change
- Climate definitions: mitigation, adaptation, vulnerability, resilience
Drivers
- Global responses and local context;
- UNFCCC
- Paris Agreement (Article 2.1c) and Paris Alignment
- National policies: long‐term low‐carbon and climate resilient strategies (LTS), Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), low carbon sectoral pathways, net-zero ambition
Markets for climate business are growing
- Renewables
- Recycling / circular economy
- Green bond markets
Barriers to green investments
- Energy costs and energy subsidies
- Poor policy frameworks
- Renewable energy;
- Lower-carbon and efficient energy generation;
- Energy efficiency;
- Non-energy GHG reductions;
- Transport;
- Common financing approaches and business models based on types of client: state or municipality, private sector, financial institution
- Low-carbon technologies, products, operations (incl. well-established and innovative approaches)
Climate change risks and vulnerabilities, and respective economic/ financial impacts:
- infrastructure
- corporate operations
- financial institutions
- Climate change adaptation activities, including increasing water availability in the face of increasing climatic variability
- Estimates of economic/financial benefit and business value
- Common financing approaches and business models based on types of client: state or municipality, private sector, financial institution
- Applicable technologies and climate adaptation solutions (incl. well-established and innovative approaches)
- Definition (reflecting the bank’s approach)
- Link to underlying environmental challenge
- Types of clients (public / private sector)
- Business opportunity
- Innovative technology in the field
- Relevant global or national policy
- Relevant partnership, association, key players
- Applicable financing solution
- Relevant results monitoring indicators
- Effective communication about the green business proposition
- Circular economy business models for corporates
- Sustainable transport
- Hydrogen economy
- Climate risk and management - TCFD, scenario planning, etc.
- Banking sector climate risk and governance
- Blue economy
- Implications of climate change for specific sectors
We’re delighted with the pathway’s impact on our flagship green programme. With Euromoney Learning’s innovative instructional design we’ve delivered a relevant, mixed-modality learning experience. The results speak for themselves; we continually monitor engagement to elevate completion rates, identify divisional requests and, most importantly, determine how colleagues are applying new-found knowledge and skills to deliver our regions’ green transition.
If you have any questions about this case study, or interested in our Customised Programmes, please get in touch.