Achieved the EBRD's objectives

Aligning with the EBRD's goal of offering fundamental green knowledge to everyone, the programme has demonstrated noteworthy success: recent evaluations reveal that participants highly rate their learning experience at 4.3/5, with an impressive 4.5/5 recommendation score to colleagues; participants affirm the bank's success, rating it 4.5/5 in meeting the objective of offering foundational green knowledge to all.