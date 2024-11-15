How international banks can capitalize on China’s Greater Bay Area

BANKING

How international banks can capitalize on China's Greater Bay Area

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge tretches across the water with several cars driving on it in Zhuhai, China
Photo: Getty Images

From wealth management products to enterprise financing solutions, China’s Greater Bay Area offers myriad opportunities. As regulators continue to inch open the door to cross-border transactions, it falls to bankers to champion the liberalisation of data, capital and talent flows – and capitalise on the cross-border region’s undoubted promise.

Larissa Ku
November 15, 2024

Once dismissed as a mere concept, China’s Greater Bay Area (GBA), a cross-border region spanning Hong Kong and central Guangdong province, is slowly but steadily becoming a financial and economic reality.

A region-within-a-region, the GBA generated more than $2 trillion in output in 2023 – on a par with the entire economies of South Korea or Canada – and is home to many of the country’s most innovative firms. At the heart of the process is the increasingly free flow of individual customers and the capital they own and can deploy.

In the past, financial institutions on either side of China’s hard border struggled to move capital easily from, say, Hong Kong (which is offshore) and Shenzhen (which sits onshore), due to differing regulations on either side. As a result, banks designed processes that focused solely on local compliance, rather than considering the holistic benefits presented by the GBA.

Thus, if a Hong Kong customer visited Shenzhen to open a new account at the same bank, he or she would in the past have been treated as a new customer, requiring them to start from scratch.

Key difference in policy support

What then has changed? The Pearl River Delta, which binds Guangdong to Hong Kong, has existed as a concept since 1947, and has been an economic powerhouse for decades.

larissa ku 960.jpg
Larissa Ku
Senior reporter for Asia
Larissa Ku is a senior reporter for Asia. She joined Euromoney in 2023. Based in Hong Kong, she has spent more than a decade covering private equity, banking, treasury and fintech across various brands, including Asian Venture Capital Journal – where she won State Street Institutional Press Awards Asia Pacific 2023’s technology journalist of the year – Corporate Treasurer and DigFin.
