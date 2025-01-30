Beyond the US-China trade corridor

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Treasury

Beyond the US-China trade corridor

Larissa Ku
January 30, 2025

As tariffs and geopolitical tensions transform the $700 billion US-China trade corridor, companies are creating sophisticated new supply chains, with banks rapidly evolving to serve emerging trade patterns.

port-containers-pixabay-960.jpg
Photo: Pixabay

The scene in a Mexico City office was telling. Meeting with Chinese corporates including electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, global bank executives noticed an interesting shift in ambition. These companies, once focused solely on exporting to the US, were now viewing Mexico as a springboard for the entire Americas region.

“What was really interesting, which I didn’t appreciate until I was in Mexico, was that many Chinese corporates have invested in coverage out of Mexico for the Caribbean, Central America and South America,“ says Atul Jain, global co-head of trade finance and lending at Deutsche Bank. “As much as we talk about this as a China-Mexico into the US corridor, actually the weight of business for many of these corporates is China-Mexico into everything southward.“

This shift exemplifies the fundamental rewiring of global trade. The once-dominant US-China trade corridor, worth approximately $700 billion, has been fundamentally reshaped by tariffs that have increased three- to six-fold during the past seven years. While US imports from China have declined, this reduction has been almost perfectly offset by increased imports into Asean countries from China.


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

United StatesChinaTreasuryTrade FinanceCorridors of opportunitySupply chain finance
larissa ku 960.jpg
Larissa Ku
Senior reporter for Asia
Larissa Ku is a senior reporter for Asia. She joined Euromoney in 2023. Based in Hong Kong, she has spent more than a decade covering private equity, banking, treasury and fintech across various brands, including Asian Venture Capital Journal – where she won State Street Institutional Press Awards Asia Pacific 2023’s technology journalist of the year – Corporate Treasurer and DigFin.
Gift this article