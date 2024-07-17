Temasek bets big on India as it steps back from China
The Singapore state-owned fund has unveiled plans to invest $10 billion in India and to plough more capital into the US and Japan. At the same time, it is quietly retreating from China, once its largest investment market, but now beset by underperforming capital markets, weak growth and bleak consumption data.
Singapore’s Temasek has unveiled plans to plough $10 billion into India over the next three years, targeting investments in sectors including healthcare and financial services as it seeks to benefit from surging global interest in the world’s fastest-growing big economy.
Mohit Bhandari, managing director for India investments at the S$389 billion ($289.8 billion) state-owned fund, was reported as saying the firm is “bullish in India for the long-term”.
According to its latest accounts, India accounted for 7% of the fund’s global exposure at the end of March 2024, up from 6% the previous year.
That number is expected to rise sharply in the years ahead. The fund’s existing investments in India include a 35% stake in hospital chain Manipal Health Enterprises and 4% of online food delivery platform Zomato.
It also owns stakes in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, the National Stock Exchange and IPO-bound e-scooter maker Ola Electric.
Bhandari described India as a “multi-decade” growth story, adding that the fund is looking to hire more staff onshore. This makes sense; financially and economically, the market is on a tear.
On