Temasek bets big on India as it steps back from China
CAPITAL MARKETS

Elliot Wilson
July 17, 2024

The Singapore state-owned fund has unveiled plans to invest $10 billion in India and to plough more capital into the US and Japan. At the same time, it is quietly retreating from China, once its largest investment market, but now beset by underperforming capital markets, weak growth and bleak consumption data.

GettyImages-1258683621-960.jpg
Getty

Singapore’s Temasek has unveiled plans to plough $10 billion into India over the next three years, targeting investments in sectors including healthcare and financial services as it seeks to benefit from surging global interest in the world’s fastest-growing big economy.

Mohit Bhandari, managing director for India investments at the S$389 billion ($289.8 billion) state-owned fund, was reported as saying the firm is “bullish in India for the long-term”.

According to its latest accounts, India accounted for 7% of the fund’s global exposure at the end of March 2024, up from 6% the previous year.

That number is expected to rise sharply in the years ahead. The fund’s existing investments in India include a 35% stake in hospital chain Manipal Health Enterprises and 4% of online food delivery platform Zomato.

It also owns stakes in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, the National Stock Exchange and IPO-bound e-scooter maker Ola Electric.

Bhandari described India as a “multi-decade” growth story, adding that the fund is looking to hire more staff onshore. This makes sense; financially and economically, the market is on a tear.

Topics

Capital MarketsSovereign WealthAsia PacificIndiaSingaporeChinaTemasek
Elliot Wilson headshot.jpg
Elliot Wilson
Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
