DIGITAL ASSETS DEEPDIVE

A comprehensive exploration of innovation and evolution in digital assets around the world. What are the challenges for global capital markets, what are the opportunities, and who is leading the way? From crypto trading to custody, this series outlines best practice in digital assets development.

  • Foreign Exchange
    Buy-side take prudent approach to Fed rate cut FX implications

    Cost-conscious FX clients appear to be going to great lengths to avoid upfront payments for volatility protection, despite the lack of clarity around Fed monetary policy and the potential impact of political and geopolitical factors over the remainder of the year.
    Paul Golden, October 21, 2024
  • Treasury
    The rise of sustainable trade finance

    Six years after the Paris Agreement and the world is still looking for enablers to accelerate the net-zero journey. Many see trade finance instruments as the next significant step but that requires accurate and structured data, robust reporting capabilities, and streamlined processes. Key leading players in the area tell Euromoney what is changing in the world of sustainable trade finance.
    Paul Golden, October 23, 2024
  • WEALTH
    Soumya Rajan: India’s steely private banker on the country’s wealth revolution

    In 2010, Soumya Rajan was a senior private banker at Standard Chartered in Mumbai. Then she quit to set up Waterfield Advisors, a multi-family office and wealth advisory firm which now helps Indian families manage US$4.3 billion in assets. She tells Euromoney why wealth management in India is so exciting, which factors are driving new money creation – and why so many private banks are so bad at serving women.
    Elliot Wilson, October 18, 2024

LATEST CAPITAL MARKETS

OPINION

  1. Opinion
    Macaskill on markets: In the year of equities, derivatives are key
    Jon Macaskill, September 06, 2024
  2. Opinion
    What Xi Jinping doesn’t understand about capital markets
    Elliot Wilson, August 21, 2024
  3. Opinion
    Bank of Cyprus’s move reflects more than London’s demise
    August 21, 2024
  4. Opinion
    Mumbai: The more it changes, the more it stays the same
    Elliot Wilson, August 05, 2024
