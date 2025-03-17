Democratised access to private markets is driving a growth explosion

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
CAPITAL MARKETS

Democratised access to private markets is driving a growth explosion

Laurie McAughtry
March 17, 2025

Once considered a niche domain reserved for institutional giants and venture capital elites, private markets are undergoing a significant transformation, marked by ease of investor access and the pervasive influence of technological innovation. Laurie McAughtry explores how the relationship between private and public markets is becoming increasingly intertwined – and what this could mean for capital formation on a global scale.

rocket-explosion-illo-pixabay-960.jpg
Illustration: Pixabay

Private markets are undergoing a growth explosion. Industry estimates suggest the sector could jump from $13 trillion today to more than $20 trillion by 2030 – driven by democratised investor access, private debt expansion, and the transformative power of technology – particularly via AI and digital assets.

In 2024, private equity dealmaking finally resumed its growth trajectory after two years of decline, with a notable increase in the value and number of large PE deals. “Deal activity is rising in both the M&A and IPO markets, which should drive more exits and distributions across private equity,” says BlackRock’s head of equity private markets research Mark Everitt in his latest outlook. Exits – always a concern – are also starting to tick upwards, driven by a friendlier financing environment.

But the big news is the increasing ease of access with which investors can now tap into these previously opaque areas – driving a profound transformation in the make-up of the marketplace.

Breaking down barriers

Historically, participation in private markets was largely restricted due to high investment minimums, complex regulatory frameworks, and limited information.


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Capital MarketsFeaturesFintech
Laurie-McAughtry-headshot-960.jpg
Laurie McAughtry
Global head of capital markets
Contact
Laurie McAughtry is global head of capital markets at Euromoney, responsible for all asset classes including ECM, DCM, FX and derivatives. Based in London, she has more than 20 years of experience in financial services, including research, analysis, editorial, events and publishing.
Gift this article