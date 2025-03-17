Democratised access to private markets is driving a growth explosion

Illustration: Pixabay

Private markets are undergoing a growth explosion. Industry estimates suggest the sector could jump from $13 trillion today to more than $20 trillion by 2030 – driven by democratised investor access, private debt expansion, and the transformative power of technology – particularly via AI and digital assets.

In 2024, private equity dealmaking finally resumed its growth trajectory after two years of decline, with a notable increase in the value and number of large PE deals. “Deal activity is rising in both the M&A and IPO markets, which should drive more exits and distributions across private equity,” says BlackRock’s head of equity private markets research Mark Everitt in his latest outlook. Exits – always a concern – are also starting to tick upwards, driven by a friendlier financing environment.

But the big news is the increasing ease of access with which investors can now tap into these previously opaque areas – driving a profound transformation in the make-up of the marketplace.

Breaking down barriers

Historically, participation in private markets was largely restricted due to high investment minimums, complex regulatory frameworks, and limited information.